Three held for 'smuggling' cattle in Gurugram

Gurugram, November 10
The police arrested three persons for alleged cattle smuggling during the wee hours of Thursday at Sector 56 in Gurugram. The suspects were arrested after their pickup truck, which was being chased by ‘gau rakshaks’ and members of Bajrang Dal, overturned. The driver of the pickup truck and two other persons managed to flee away.
“We have nabbed three persons, Iqlas, Sarif and Waris, and are probing the allegations of cattle smuggling against them,” said inspector Sanjeev Kumar, SHO of Sector 56 police station. The police said they were informed about the incident by a worker of Bajrang Dal, Premjit.
Following the complaint of Premjit, an FIR was registered against the suspects under relevant sections of the IPC, Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act.
