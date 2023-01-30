Three held for stealing millet, wheat from depot in Yamunanagar village

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, January 29

The police have arrested three persons for allegedly stealing millet and wheat from a ration depot of Kathgarh village in Yamunanagar district.

Police spokesman Chamkaur Singh said the accused had been identified as Gaurav, Madan Lal, alias Shunti, both residents of Ranjitpur village, and Kuldeep Singh, alias Deepa, of Kathgarh village. They were produced before the Bilaspur Duty Magistrate today, who sent them to judicial custody.

Sumesh Kumar, in-charge of Ranjitpur police post, said Sumit Aggarwal of Kathgarh village lodged a complaint with the police that about 10 quintals of wheat and 6-7 quintals of millet were stolen by unknown persons from his ration depot on the night of January 1. “The stolen wheat and millet were recovered from their possession,” said Sumesh Kumar.

