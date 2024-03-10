Three held from Mumbai for fraud

Sirsa: The police on Friday arrested three persons from Mumbai for their involvement in a fraud case targeting a woman of Talwara Khurd village. The victim, Shefali Mehta, in her complaint, told the police that she was duped of Rs 1.73 lakh by the suspects posing as bank officials. She told the police that the suspects obtained her ATM card details and OTP. According to the police, they used the information to reset her ATM PIN and other details. The suspects were identified as Mohammad Tohid, Mohammad Tosif, and Mohammad Junaid Ali. Mohammad Tosif, a post office employee, was allegedly stealing ATM cards meant for customers and giving these to his associates for fraudulent activities. OC
Man held with banned drugs
Yamunanagar: The Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested a man with 960 capsules of banned drugs. The police said the suspect, identified as Krishan Pal of Tanda village of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, was produced in a court in Jagadhri on Saturday, which sent him to two-day police remand. Ravikant, incharge of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, said they got information that a man was roaming near a park, situated on Hathnikund Barrage, with banned drugs. He said a team was formed that nabbed the man. He said 960 capsules of banned drugs (tramadol) were recovered from him.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...