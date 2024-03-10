Three held from Mumbai for fraud

Tribune News Service

Sirsa: The police on Friday arrested three persons from Mumbai for their involvement in a fraud case targeting a woman of Talwara Khurd village. The victim, Shefali Mehta, in her complaint, told the police that she was duped of Rs 1.73 lakh by the suspects posing as bank officials. She told the police that the suspects obtained her ATM card details and OTP. According to the police, they used the information to reset her ATM PIN and other details. The suspects were identified as Mohammad Tohid, Mohammad Tosif, and Mohammad Junaid Ali. Mohammad Tosif, a post office employee, was allegedly stealing ATM cards meant for customers and giving these to his associates for fraudulent activities. OC

Man held with banned drugs

Yamunanagar: The Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested a man with 960 capsules of banned drugs. The police said the suspect, identified as Krishan Pal of Tanda village of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, was produced in a court in Jagadhri on Saturday, which sent him to two-day police remand. Ravikant, incharge of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, said they got information that a man was roaming near a park, situated on Hathnikund Barrage, with banned drugs. He said a team was formed that nabbed the man. He said 960 capsules of banned drugs (tramadol) were recovered from him.

