Three held with 210 gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 16

The CIA-II unit of the Ambala police arrested three persons and seized 210 gram heroin from their possession on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Malkeet Singh, Brajesh and Ramandeep of Ambala Cantonment.

Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “Following a tip-off, a naka was set up near Kusht Ashram on the NH-44. The accused, travelling in a car, were apprehended and 210 gram heroin seized from their possession. Efforts are being made to ascertain the consignment’s source, delivery points and intended customers.”

The accused were produced in a court that remanded Malkeet in two-day police custody, while the other two were remanded in judicial custody. A case was registered under the NDPS Act at the Parao police station. The market value of the seized drug is over Rs 1 crore in the international market.

Two cases are already registered against Ramandeep under the NDPS Act. Malkeet Singh faces three cases, two under the NDPS Act and one assault case. The past record of Brajesh is being ascertained.