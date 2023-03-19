Three hostels for working women to come up soon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 18

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed officials to implement schemes and announcements made in the state Budget so that the benefits could reach the public at the earliest. After reviewing 67 new announcements of 15 departments, the CM directed the officials to successfully implement these in a time-bound manner.

The CM gave these directions while presiding over a meeting with the Administrative Secretaries today.

Khattar said hostels would be set up for working women in Gurugram, Faridabad and Panchkula. For this, he directed the officials to complete the formalities by this month and initiate the work next month. He further directed expediting the process of running crèche centres for children of labourers working in the industrial sector.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to expedite the process of setting up 4,000 playway schools in rural areas. Besides planting trees on more than five acres in every district under the Amrit Van Yojana, more and more shady plants should be planted around public places and Amrit Sarovar.