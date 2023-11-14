Three IAS, 3 HCS officers shifted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 13

The Haryana Government has appointed Vijayendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Departments, as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for the proposed Haryana Income Enhancement Board (HIEB) in addition to his present duties.

In another order, the Haryana Government has issued transfer and posting orders of two IAS and three HCS officers. Dharmender Singh has been posted as Special Secretary, Cooperation Department, while Rahul Modi will be SDM, Bahadurgarh.

Chanderkant Kataria, Joint Registrar (Administration), Cooperative Societies, has been posted as SDM, Radaur, while Monika, OSD to Principal Secretary, Information, Public Relations Languages and Culture Department (Designate), and Monika Rani Joint Director (Administation), PGIMS, Rohtak, will swap their places of posting.