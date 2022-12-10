Three in fray for top post of KU teachers' assn

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 9

After the withdrawal of nominations, the stage is now set for the election of the president of Kurukshetra University Teachers’ Association (KUTA), scheduled to be held on December 14.Three candidates, Professor Dalip Kumar from the Department of Law, Associate Professor Anand Kumar from Institute of Integrated and Honours Studies and Associate Professor Raj Kamal from the Department of Chemistry, are in the fray for the top post of KUTA.

Two candidates, Ajay Solkhe and outgoing secretary Jitender Kumar, are contesting for the post of secretary while three office-bearers, Dr Harwinder Singh as vice-president, Dr Sanjay Singh as joint secretary and Dr Chander Kant as treasurer, have been elected unanimously.

Professor Dalip Kumar, who had been the vice-president of the association in the past, said, “Pending arrears, promotion of teachers teaching under self-finance scheme, central university status for KU, PhD increments and retirement age of 65 years for teachers are some of the key issues which we will be raising with the government. We will also fight strongly against the guidelines and policies that can have adverse effects on the university and its functioning.” Outgoing president Vivek Gaur said, “About 350 teachers are eligible to cast their votes in the election, and the results will be announced on the same day.”