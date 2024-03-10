Three kids among 10 taken ill after consuming buckwheat

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 9

Ten persons of three families living in Rajiv Nagar Colony, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Sector 14 police station, fell ill after allegedly eating buckwheat flour on Mahashivratri.

These individuals, including three children, were rushed to the hospital, while a complaint was lodged with the police. The Food Safety Department subsequently started investigating the matter and took samples from the general store, from where they had brought the buckwheat flour for testing.

In his complaint, Hansraj Kasana, a resident of Rajiv Nagar, said the buckwheat flour that they used to prepare meal during the Mahashivratri fast on Friday was brought from the neighbouring Mateshwari General Store.

He said his son Nitin, daughter-in-law Sonam and mother Rajwati fell ill after eating dumplings made from this flour. All of them were taken to the Civil Hospital.

“Besides, seven persons, including three children, of two other families, in the neighbourhood also fell ill after eating buckwheat flour. Doctors suspect that it may be a case of food poisoning. We have reported the matter at the Sector 14 police station,” said Kasana.

After getting information, a team of the Food Safety Department conducted a raid at the department store and took samples for testing. “Our team collected samples of buckwheat flour, sugar and honey from the general store. These samples will be sent to a laboratory and action will be taken based on the report,” said Dr Ramesh Chauhan, officer, Food Safety Department.

