Three labourers buried after soil collapse, 1 dead

Gurugram, May 17

Three labourers, engaged in masonry work, were buried under soil at a construction site in Sector 45.

One of these labourers, Leelu Bansal (42) of Revaria village of Damoh in MP, died during treatment in a hospital, while the other two were sent home after treatment.

According to the police, the incident took place at Plot No. 685 in Sector 45 around 3 pm on Thursday, when Leelu was doing masonry work in the basement of a building. Two other labourers — Khushwar of Malda in West Bengal and Lallan of Khagaria in Bihar — were working with him. They got buried under soil as it collapsed. The victim’s kin alleged that the workers had not been provided safety equipment. “The matter is under investigation, but no case has been registered yet,” said a senior police officer.

