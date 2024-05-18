Three labourers buried after soil collapse, 1 dead

Gurugram, May 17
Three labourers, engaged in masonry work, were buried under soil at a construction site in Sector 45.
One of these labourers, Leelu Bansal (42) of Revaria village of Damoh in MP, died during treatment in a hospital, while the other two were sent home after treatment.
According to the police, the incident took place at Plot No. 685 in Sector 45 around 3 pm on Thursday, when Leelu was doing masonry work in the basement of a building. Two other labourers — Khushwar of Malda in West Bengal and Lallan of Khagaria in Bihar — were working with him. They got buried under soil as it collapsed. The victim’s kin alleged that the workers had not been provided safety equipment. “The matter is under investigation, but no case has been registered yet,” said a senior police officer.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Tauru in Haryana
Devotees were returning from pilgrimage to Mathura and Vrind...
Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal
CM’s aide files counter-complaint | Says was abused by MP | ...
Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala
The impact of the collision was so intense that police had t...
Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' returns home after 25 days; had embarked on spiritual quest, father says no to probe
Father Harjit Sngh says happy Gurucharan is back, he spent t...