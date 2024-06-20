Three land in police dragnet for stealing buffaloes

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, June 19

The Bahadurgarh police claimed to have busted a gang of buffalo thieves with the arrest of three persons. The accused were identified as Rizwan of Kairana, and Riwan and Faizan, both residents of Muzaffarnagar.

ACP Shamsher Singh said during interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and told the police that they were involved in the theft of more than 30 buffaloes in Rohtak, Sonepat, Jhajjar and Panipat districts.

The police said of the total thefts, 22 took place in Jhajjar district.

“We had received a tip-off that the occupants of a pickup vehicle, which was parked at the Chhara bypass, were planning to steal buffaloes. Acting swiftly, a team of the Bahadurgarh CIA-2 led by Sub-Inspector Azad Singh reached the spot. A man was changing a tire of the pickup vehicle, while the two others were sitting inside it. The vehicle had different registration number plates,” said the ACP.

He said on suspicion, the police interrogated them and they revealed that they were involved in stealing buffaloes.

