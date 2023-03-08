Three-member team to probe Yamunanagar hospital fire

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 7

A day after the visit of the Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) Haryana, Dr Sonia Trikha, to Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital here, Yamunanagar’s Civil Surgeon, Dr Manjeet Singh, has formed a three-member team to investigate the fire incident that took place in the special newborn care unit (SNCU) of the hospital.

The Civil Surgeon has told the team, comprising Dr Vipul, Dr Anoop Geol and Dr Parul, to submit the inquiry report within two days.

The fire had broken out at the SNCU in the Civil Hospital on March 4. When the fire broke out reportedly due to a short circuit in an air-conditioner at the SNCU, nine infants were admitted in the unit and were rescued.

Meanwhile, Dr Trikha expressed her dissatisfaction over the facilities being provided at the hospital. Sources said she had taken a serious note of the alleged negligence of the local authorities of the Health Department regarding the outbreak of the fire at the SNCU.

On her direction, the Principal Medical Officer of Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital was replaced today.

Dr Poonam Chaudhry, who is Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital, Jagadhri, was given the additional charge of the Principal Medical Officer of the district Civil Hospital with immediate effect today.

However, assistant sub-inspector of the Haryana Police, Ram Prasad, posted at the police post of the Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar, was awarded by SP Mohit Handa for helping rescue the infants.