Three members of Kala gang nabbed after encounter in Jhajjar

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, October 27

The local police arrested three members of notorious Kala gang after a brief encounter in Matanhel area of the district late on Wednesday evening.

Another accomplice, identified as Pankaj, managed to flee the spot. The police also recovered a single barrel loading gun, six country-made guns, a pistol, three magazines and 32 live cartridges from their possession.

The accused, identified as Shiv Kant alias Nitin of Dantoli village, Mandeep of Fatehgarh in Charkhi Dadri and Subhash of Balsamand village in Hisar, were today produced before a local court which remanded them in two-day police custody. The police are confident about getting some vital information about the gang members.

“The accused came here in car to execute murder conspiracy of their rival gangster Pradeep Kasni who was to be brought to a court in Charkhi Dadri via Jhajjar from Bhondsi Jail today but activeness of our cops not only exposed their plot but also stopped them to perpetrate another crime. Pradeep is at present lodged in Bhondsi jail,” said Waseem Akram, Superintendent of Police (SP), Jhajjar.

He maintained the accused had hatched the plot to assault the prisoner van carrying Pradeep Kasni in Chhuchhakwas village that falls on the way to Charkhi Dadri. Both Kasni and Kala gangs belonged to Charkhi Dadri. After the death of gangster Kala, other members were now running the Kala gang. The war between two gangs had already claimed three lives in 2011, 2017 and 2020. The plot to kill Kasni was hatched by the accused in Farrukhabad (Gurugram), he added.

Sharing information about the encounter, Waseem said, “A naka was installed by the Mantanhel Police Post on the Matanhail-Jharli road in view of the panchayat elections. The cops on duty signalled a Swift car to stop there for checking but the car not only broke the naka but also tried to run over the cops. The police team immediatelychased the car. The accused boarded in the car opened several rounds of fire on the cops with an intention to kill them but the latter finally managed to nab them. One of the accused managed to flee taking advantage of the situation.”