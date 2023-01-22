Three men paraded half-naked over suspicion of theft in Yamunanagar village

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, January 22

Three men were allegedly beaten and paraded half-naked by a group of locals in Kharwan village of Yamunanagar district over suspicion of committing theft in a shop of a fabricator (gate and grill manufacturer) in the village.

The matter came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Kusum Bala, SHO, Sadar police station, Jagadhri said that this matter came to her notice through a video which went viral on social media on Saturday.

She said that she immediately visited the Kharwan village to investigate the matter.

She further said that the villagers told her that three men committed a theft in a shop of gate and grill manufacturer in the village and stole cast iron measuring weights from the shop.

She said that they were caught while selling the stolen cast iron measuring weights to a junk dealer in the village.

Gurjant Singh, sarpanch of the village, said when three-four days ago, the matter of theft by three men of the village came to his notice, a panchayat was held in the village that day.

“The parents of the men wanted to teach a lesson to their wards, so that they don’t commit theft again. Therefore, in the panchayat, they decided to parade them half-naked in the village,” said Sarpanch Gurjant Singh.

He said that the matter was resolved in the panchayat and now there was no grievance to anyone in connection with this case.

SHO further said that the incident took place on January 19, 2023.

“When I visited Kharwan village on Saturday, no one gave us a complaint regarding the issue of parading the three men half-naked and theft in the shop. But, we have registered a daily diary report (DDR) in connection with this case,” said SHO Kusum Bala.

