Three men snatch car at knifepoint in Gurugram, booked

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 16

Three men allegedly snatched a luxury car from a lawyer at knifepoint here late on Thursday night. The incident took place near the Leisure Valley Park gate in Sector 29 when the car owner stopped his car on the roadside to relieve himself.

According to the complainant, around 8.50 pm when he was returning to his house on the Golf Course Extension road in his Mercedes-Benz C-Class. “I stepped out from the car and had left the ignition on. Meanwhile, three men came in a car stopped it in front of my car. One of the accused pointed a knife in my back and threatened to stab me if I turned. The accused then got into my car and escaped,” said the complainant.

The police said they got information from the control room around 9 pm and rushed to the spot. A case was registered against the accused under Sections 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 29 police station.