Three months on, no progress on Ballabhgarh-Palwal metro project

Faridabad/Palwal, October 13

There has been no progress report on the the proposed metro rail connectivity project between Ballabhgarh and Palwal after three months. The government had announced the launch of the feasibility study of the route in June.

“As the authorities are yet to come out with any update on the outcome of the feasibility study of the proposed route, the project is unlikely to take shape this year, claim sources in the district administration.

The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) has been directed to conduct a comprehensive scientific survey of stations, suitable locations for parking sites, gather feedback from passengers and devise strategies to enhance ridership.

The contract of the techno-feasibility study was allotted to M/s RITES. A team of officers from the HMRTC and RITES visited the proposed metro extension’s alignment plan on June 27.

The Palwal DC has been directed to prepare a mobility plan for the region. Faridabad DC Vikram Singh said it was the HMRTC which had been supervising the work. The HSVP Administrator Garima Mittal said she would collect information about the work from the officials.

