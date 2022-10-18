Three more drugs made in Haryana ‘not of standard quality’

Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Chandigarh, October 17
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has declared three drugs manufactured in Haryana as “Not of standard quality” owing to the failure in the quality tests at the Regional Drug Testing Laboratory (RDTL), Guwahati.
From January to September this year, 16 drugs manufactured in Haryana have failed in quality testing at the RDTLs in the country.
According to the monthly drug alert for the September issued by the CDSCO today, Pantoprazole Sodium Gastro Resistant Tablets
IP, manufactured by Wamika Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd of Saha (Ambala), failed in the dissolution test. The Drug Control Department of Jharkhand had drawn the sample.
Ocean®-OZ (Ofloxacin & Ornidazole Tablets), manufactured by SMBJ Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, Barhi (Sonepat), too, failed in the dissolution test. The sample was drawn by the Drug Control Department of Bihar.
Telmisartan Tablets of Nestor Pharmaceuticals, Faridabad, too, failed this test. The Drug Control Department of Jharkhand had taken the sample. In February, April, May and July too, Telmisartan tablets of Nestor Pharmaceuticals had failed in Jharkhand.
Earlier in August, Paracetamol tablets of Alco Formulation, Faridabad, had failed in the dissolution test at the RDTL, Guwahati. The Drug Control Department of Assam had drawn the sample.
In June, Ibuprofen tablets of Faridabad-based Hindustan Antibiotics had failed in the assay and dissolution test at the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL), Kolkata. The CDSCO North Zone, Ghaziabad, had drawn the samples. Paracetamol of Alco Formulation, too, had failed in the dissolution test at the RDTL, Guwahati. The Drug Control Department of Assam had drawn the sample. The same month, iron and folic acid tablets of Nestor Pharmaceuticals failed at the RDTL, Chandigarh, in uniformity of the content test. The CDSCO North Zone had taken the sample.
In these cases, legal action is taken by the states where the sample has been drawn. However, on information to the state regulator, the Food and Drug Administration, Haryana, will issue a notice and suspend the production of the particular product till it is ensured that the quality is maintained.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty' of Jayalalithaa's death
TN govt tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala fo...