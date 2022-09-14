Three more held for death of Haryana bus driver near Kundli in road rage case

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, September 13

In the high-profile road rage case, the special investigation team (SIT) of the police today nabbed three accused, including the Thar Jeep driver, who were on the run after allegedly running over a Haryana Roadways (HR) driver near Kundli last Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Himanshu Garg, at a press conference, said the three accused were identified as Pranjal of Inderpuri, Kunal of Ramesh Nagar and Vikas of Basai Dharapur in Delhi. They were arrested from Punjabi Bagh in Delhi. All accused would be produced before court on Wednesday, the SP said.

Earlier, the police had arrested one of accused Monika Grover of New Moti Nagar late on Friday night, who was a gym owner. The police also recovered the Thar Jeep from a parking lot in Delhi and also arrested the owner of the jeep and mother of Pranjal Khurana in the case.

Jagbeer (49), a driver in the HR was crushed to death in the wee hours on Tuesday. Saddened with the death of Jagbeer Singh, his younger son Sandeep had reportedly committed suicide by consuming poison on Wednesday. After that, the Roadways employees went on strike for one day.