Three murders in 24 hrs in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 19

Three murders have been reported in the city during the past 24 hours. In the first incident, the desire to take a perfect Holi selfie cost a teenage boy his life at Palra village. A friend of the victim, Rahul (19), claimed that he slipped into the village pond while clicking a selfie and drowned. However, victim’s father Naresh of Shikohpur village has accused eight persons of killing him. “My son knew how to swim. He can’t drown. He was murdered,” he stated to the police in his complaint.

“An FIR has been registered against eight unidentified boys at the Badshahpur police station. We are verifying the facts and an action will be taken as per the law,” said Inspector Dinkar, SHO.

In another incident, a person was killed in a clash between brothers-in-law at Kanhai village falling under the Sector 40 police station area on Friday.

According to the complaint filed by Aman of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan, a fight broke out between his brother Sonu and brother-in-law Mithun. “Later, my elder brother Rajender went to Mithun’s room to talk to him, where the latter along with Ravi, Rinku, Vivek and Ashu attacked him with sticks and bricks, leaving him seriously injured. I took him to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” Aman stated in his complaint to the police.

An FIR has been registered against the five accused at the Sector 40 police station. Three of the five accused — Mithun (29), Vivek (21), Ashu, alias Aafis (19), all residents of Pali Padar village in UP’s Mathura, were arrested on Saturday evening.

Police spokesperson Subhash Bokan said they were questioning the accused. Raids were being conducted to nab the remaining accused, who were still absconding, he added.

In the third case, a man’s body was dumped on a road from a moving car near Sahrawan village. In his complaint, eyewitness and Sahrawan village sarpanch Sanjay Kumar said, “I was out for a walk, when I saw some men in a grey car passing me around 4.20 pm. Suddenly, they opened the front door of the car and dumped a body before fleeing the spot. But I couldn’t note the car number.”

Later, the police took the body into custody and sent it to a mortuary for identification. An FIR has been registered against unidentified accused at the Manesar police station. —