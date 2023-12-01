Three nabbed for forging Aadhaar cards

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 30

The police have arrested three persons, including a woman, for forging Aadhaar cards and birth certificates in Tikri village of Gurugram. The suspects, identified as Surender, Deepak and Heena, were arrested by a team of the CM flying squad after a tip-off.

The team, led by Inspector Harish Kumar, conducted a raid at a shop named ‘Eknath Enterprises’, and seized bogus documents and Rs 61,525 from the suspects. The accused used to charge Rs 15,000 for forging birth certificates and Rs 2,000 for Aadhaar cards. The police also seized computers, printer, scanner and biometric machine from their possession.

“Deepak used a website to forge documents,” said Inspector Harish. A case under the relevant sections of the IPC was registered against him.

#Gurugram