Three nabbed for heroin smuggling

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 13

The Nuh police busted another international heroin smuggling racket following the arrest of three persons, including a Nigerian. The police have seized 193-gm heroin from the Nigerian.

The accused were identified as Samun Khan, alias Salim, of Fatehpur Beri in Delhi; Sahzad, alias Sannu, of Alwar in Rajasthan; and Francis, a Nigerian who stays in the Delhi’s Chattarpur area. They are on one-day police remand.