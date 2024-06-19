Three nabbed for minibus driver’s murder

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 18

The Gurugram police arrested three accused in connection with the murder of a minibus driver in a road rage incident on Sunday evening on the Sohna road.

The accused were arrested from Delhi on Tuesday by a police team, led by Inspector Arjun Dev, SHO of the Sadar police station. The accused were identified as Vikki (35), Sagar (23) and Lalit (34), residents of Rajokari in Delhi.

The 37-year-old Deendayal (alias Deenu), a Delhi resident and driver of a minibus, was allegedly beaten to death by four men, who were infuriated over the minibus colliding with their car on Sunday.

The accused, who assaulted the driver, had managed to flee the spot. An FIR was registered at the Sadar police station.

