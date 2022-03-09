Three new govt women's colleges to be built in Haryana

Chandigarh: In keeping with the International Women’s Day mood, Khattar gave special emphasis on schemes for the fairer sex as he presented the Budget in his capacity as the state’s Finance Minister.
Khattar announced the “Haryana Matrishakti Udyamiti’ Scheme for women entrepreneurs to “celebrate and support the steps taken for economic advancement”. He announced new housing for working women in Faridabad, Gurugram and Panchkula and three new government women’s colleges in Kudal and Chhapar in Bhiwani district and Gannaur in Sonepat district. He said that the government would bear the entire interest amount of loans of those self-help groups whose annual income of more than half of the members’ families is less than Rs 1.8 lakh. —
