Three of 28 nominations cancelled

Faridabad, May 7

The nomination papers of 25 of the total 28 candidates from Faridabad segment were found correct, while three were cancelled after a scrutiny by the District Election Office.

District Election Officer Vikram Singh said nomination papers of three covering candidates, who belong to the Congress, JJP and the BSP, were cancelled.

