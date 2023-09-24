Three of family consume poison, die in Sonepat

Sonepat, September 23
A woman, along with her daughter and son, of Atayal village in Gannaur district reportedly consumed some poisonous substance under suspicious circumstances. The three died during treatment in private hospitals here.
They have been identified as Sonia (38), her daughter Palak (15) and her son Pradeep (9) years.
Ravi Kumar, Station House Officer, said that the woman, along with her children, took the extreme step at her home on Saturday morning.
Family members of the victims have been informed about the incident.
The postmortem examination will be conducted at the General Hospital in Panipat on Sunday, added the SHO.
Wife booked for murder
Hisar: The body of a youth, who went to bring back his wife from her parental home in Mohabbatpur village on September 11, was found near Adampur town. A case has been registered against nine persons, including his wife and other relatives. TNS
