Three of family die after falling into septic tank in Nuh

An 8-yr-old boy had accidentally fallen inside and his father and uncle had tried to rescue him

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, June 1

Three members of a family died after falling into a septic tank in Bichhor village of Punhana block of Nuh district. An 8-year-old boy had accidentally fell and two others, including his father and uncle, jumped to rescue him and they all died of suffocation. The incident has led to grief mourning the entire village.

According to the villagers, a 20-feet deep septic tank was built outside the house of Dinu, a resident of Bichhore. The tank was covered with stones. On Tuesday, Dinu's 8-year-old grandson Aarij was playing near that tank, when suddenly the stone covering the tank broke and the boy fell inside.

Hearing the sound, Dinu’s father Siraju (30) and his brother Salamu (35) rushed to the spot and went inside the tank. However, all three got trapped inside and were suffocated to death due to the presence of poisonous gases inside. When no one came out, the family members raised an alarm.

It took an hour for the villagers to retrieve the bodies from the tank. The family members did not lodge a police complaint and buried the bodies. 

With these three deaths the family has lost six members during the past one month. Before today’s incident, three people of the same family had committed suicide by hanging themselves.  

“The family and villagers did not inform the police. They buried the bodies as they claim it was an unfortunate incident but we are looking into the matter on our level,” said Shamsher Singh, DSP, Punhana.

