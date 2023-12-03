Three shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 2

The police have arrested three shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and seized two countrymade pistols, four cartridges and two magazines from their possession.

Three separate FIRs have been registered against them under the Arms Act.

The suspects have been identified as Sandeep of Bhandor village in Rewari, Bhavani Singh of Rahadawas village in Mahendragarh, and Rahul of Kothal Khurd village in Mahendragarh.

The police arrested Sandeep and seized four cartridges and two magazines from his possession. The police arrested Bhavani from the Rajnagar area, and seized a countrymade pistol from him. Meanwhile, Rahul was held near Beriwala Bagh, and an illegal pistol was seized from him.

“The suspects were close associates of Vikas, who was arrested four days ago. He was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head. Following the interrogation, the suspects were arrested and are being interrogated,” said ACP (crime) Varun Dahiya.

