Three shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested

Gurugram, December 2
The police have arrested three shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and seized two countrymade pistols, four cartridges and two magazines from their possession.
Three separate FIRs have been registered against them under the Arms Act.
The suspects have been identified as Sandeep of Bhandor village in Rewari, Bhavani Singh of Rahadawas village in Mahendragarh, and Rahul of Kothal Khurd village in Mahendragarh.
The police arrested Sandeep and seized four cartridges and two magazines from his possession. The police arrested Bhavani from the Rajnagar area, and seized a countrymade pistol from him. Meanwhile, Rahul was held near Beriwala Bagh, and an illegal pistol was seized from him.
“The suspects were close associates of Vikas, who was arrested four days ago. He was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head. Following the interrogation, the suspects were arrested and are being interrogated,” said ACP (crime) Varun Dahiya.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP edge in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan; Congress takes early lead in Telangana and Chhattisgarh
Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, BJP is r...
Rajasthan Election Results LIVE: BJP crosses half-way mark in a big setback to Congress
Counting of votes under way for 199 seats
Chhattisgarh Assembly poll results: Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress breaches majority mark
Counting of votes in elections to 90-member Assembly began a...
Telangana Assembly poll results: Congress stays ahead, ruling BRS trails
Counting of votes in elections to 119-member Assembly starte...