Three wanted criminals held in Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 25

The CIA-2 unit of the district police has nabbed three most-wanted criminals of three states allegedly for conspiring to loot commuters on the Kakroi-Bayyanpur road. The accused were associates of Gogi gang and they were reportedly involved in 18 heinous crime incidents —murder, attempt to murder, loot and others.

At a press conference, Superintendent of Police Himanshu Garg said the arrested accused had been identified as Atul, alias Mota, Sunny Kakran of Merrut in Uttar Pradesh and Nasrudding alias Nasru of Pooth Kalan in Delhi.

A country-made pistol, 5 cartridges, dandas and batteries were also recovered from the accused, he added. Accused have been produced in the court and the court has sent them on three days police remand, the SP said.