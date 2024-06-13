Three weeks to go, SP briefs Sirsa cops on new legal code

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 12

To provide information about the three new laws that will be implemented nation-wide from July 1, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Bhushan held a meeting with all station heads and other investigating officers of the district police on Tuesday.

It is noteworthy that the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Evidence Act will be replaced by three new laws — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. Police officers and employees are being continuously trained through seminars and workshops in this regard.

Accordingly, the meeting was held at the auditorium hall of Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), where all supervisory officers, station heads and other investigating officers of the district police were given detailed information and taught extensively about the new laws.

On this occasion, SP Bhushan said all police officers and employees are being trained on how the new laws differed from the old ones. He explained which acts were associated with specific crimes under the new laws and highlighted the scope of crime investigation process. SP Bhushan also explained in detail how the new laws recognised the use of IT and digital resources in law enforcement.

He said under the new laws, amendments related to crimes against women and children were also being taught to female police officers and other police personnel. The SP said police training centres in Madhuban, Sunaria and Bhondsi were preparing district police officers as master trainers to periodically train police personnel in the future.

Additional SP Deepti Garg, Ellenabad DSP Sanjeev Balhara, Headquarters DSP Subhash Chandra as well as all station heads and investigating officers were present in the meeting.

