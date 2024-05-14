Thunderstorm leaves trail of destruction in Karnal city

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 13

The entire Karnal city was left in darkness after a thunderstorm lashed the city on Sunday night. There was a complete blackout in most parts of the city as several electricity poles and trees fell due to strong winds.

The authorities also found themselves in a race against time to restore electricity, while passing through debris-strewn roads to repair the damaged infrastructure and reestablish power lines. Despite the daunting task, it took nearly four hours for them to restore the supply, giving relief to residents who were waiting for power supply at night.

As the day dawned, the aftermath of the storm was seen on the roads.

Employees of the UHBVN, along with the Karnal Municipal Corporation, continued their efforts to remove uprooted trees and fallen poles to restore normalcy.

Yogesh Kumar, a local resident, said, the thunderstorm wreaked havoc in the city, leaving behind a trail of destruction. “We had to wait for nearly four hours for the electricity supply to be restored,” said Ajay Kumar, a local resident.

Kashik Mann, Superintending Engineer (SE) of the UHBVN Karnal circle, said their team members worked tirelessly and restored the power supply in a few hours. “We also received individual complaints of people related to the power supply today, which were also addressed. I appreciate the efforts of the employees who worked without wasting time,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal