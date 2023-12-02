Tibetan MPs visit Haryana Assembly

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

A delegation of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile reached the Haryana Legislative Assembly today and met Speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

The delegation discussed important issues related to Tibet. Gupta said PM Modi had always respected the autonomy of Tibet. Gupta said he would place the demands of the delegation before the CM and the Centre.

