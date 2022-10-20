Ticket aspirants seek dera head's 'blessings' at online satsang

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 19

Sirsa Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim is flooded with the requests for “blessings” by ticket aspirants for the upcoming Assembly polls during an online satsang being organised from his Barwana ashram in UP.

The followers are congregating in their respective places in Haryana to connect to the dera head. The satsang is being held for the past three days and the dera head is interacting with selected followers on the phone.

BJP leader and Karnal MC Mayor Renu Bala Gupta also sought the blessings of Ram Rahim and credited him with pushing ahead the district on the cleanliness drive during his previous visits. She invited him to Karnal for giving further impetus to the drive.

Jitender Khurana, a dera spokesperson, however, said Ram Rahim was not indulging in any kind of political activity. “The dera has no political agenda.”