Tiger spotted in camera trap in Yamunanagar’s Kalesar National Park

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 27

A tiger was spotted in a camera trap in Kalesar National Park in Yamunanagar district on April 18.

Sources said that it was located near ‘Gugga Fire Line’ of this forest.

Haryana Forest and Environment Minister, Kanwar Pal Gujjar, posted a photo of the tiger on Facebook and wrote the presence of a tiger in Kalesar National Park was a matter of pride for the entire state.

In his post, he further wrote that wildlife was a natural heritage and all should work for its protection.

According to information, the authorities of the Forest and Wildlife Department, Yamunanagar got information about the likely presence of a tiger in Kalesar National Park in the last week of January 2023.

Acting on this, a team of the local Wildlife Department visited the Chikan Fire Line area of the Kalesar National Park and found three suspected tiger pug marks there.

Following the apprehension of possible presence, the Forest and Wildlife Department, Haryana started keeping a tab in the Kalesar National park, where suspected tiger pug marks were found.

Sources said that the department put several cameras in the forest besides installing two ‘motion sensor cameras’ near Gugga Fir Line, which captured the photos of the tiger.

As per available information, the tiger might have come here roaming from Rajaji National Park, Dehradun, in Uttarakhand which had a large number of big cats.

Kalesar National Park (spread over 11,570 acres in Yamunanagar district), Kalesar Wildlife Sanctuary (having an area of 13209 acres) and Sher Jung National Park, Simbalwada in Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh are connected to Rajaji National Park through a dense forest area.

According to information, leopards, elephants, barking deer, wild boar, sambhars and several other species of wild animals and birds were found in Kalesar National Park and Kalesar National Sanctuary.

The officers of the Forest and Wildlife Department are tight lipped on this issue.

