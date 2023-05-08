Tight security arrangements at Tikri border

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, May 7

The Delhi and Haryana Police made tight security arrangements on the Tikri-Bahadurgarh border and other places leading to Delhi on Sunday in view of the call given by the khap panchayats to reach Jantar Mantar where wrestlers have been staging an indefinite dharna against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the past two weeks.

A large number of Delhi police personnel were deployed at Tikri and every vehicle passing through the border was being checked. Multi-layer barricading was also put up to keep a close tab on the movement of the vehicles.

Activists of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), including women, organised a protest demonstration at the Tikri border after being stopped by the Delhi police from entering the Capital. The protesters raised slogans against the Central government and broke the barricading done by the Delhi cops who let the commuters go after checking their vehicles.

“We announced to reach Delhi on May 7 to support the wrestlers’ protest, but the Delhi police stopped us by putting up barricades on the Tikri border. We entered Delhi after breaking the barricades,” said one of the women protesters.

BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan, while talking to mediapersons on the occasion, said they had come here to support the protesting wrestlers and would return to Punjab in the evening if the government did not stop them. He demanded that the Centre should take action against the WFI chief facing charges of sexual harassment.

Bahadurgarh DSP Pawan Sharma said the barricading was done and additional force was deployed at the border to prevent any untoward incident as a considerable number of people from Punjab and different parts of Haryana used this route to reach Jantar Mantar in Delhi. “The security arrangements will continue till further orders,” he added.

Meanwhile, a higher official of the Delhi police claimed that no one was stopped from entering Delhi today. “A total of 10 buses and four cars, carrying over 500 persons, were allowed from the Tikri border in the morning after checking their vehicles,” he added.