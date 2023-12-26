Tight security in place for Dhankhar’s MDU visit

Rohtak, December 25
Tight security arrangements have been made in view of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s visit to Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) here on Tuesday while the university campus has also been adorned with lights at the entrance.
Dhankhar will be the chief guest of the 18th convocation function of the MDU while Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will preside over the function.
“With the deployment of around 1,000 police personnel, the barricading will be done at 25 points in and around the MDU campus as a security measure. Ten gazetted officers have been deputed to supervise the arrangements,” said the police spokesman.
