Till over office chair turns ugly, man fires at colleague in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 29

Following an argument over a chair in office, an employee of financial advisor company was shot at by his co-worker near Ramada Hotel in sector 44 area on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was injured critically after getting a bullet shot in his chest and is being treated in a private hospital. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 40 police station against the suspect, who is a native of Hisar, said police.

According to the police, the injured has been identified as Vishal (23), a resident of Firoz Gandhi Colony in Sector 9 area. He was working with ‘paisabazaar’ office located in sector 44 area.

Police said that they got information at around 12:10 pm today that a young man was shot at by an unknown miscreant near Ramada Hotel. As soon as the information was received, the police team reached the spot and rushed the injured Vishal to the hospital where he underwent an operation. The family of the injured was informed and on the complaint of Mohit, brother of the injured, a case was registered under Section 307 (murder attempt) of the IPC and Sections 25-54-59 of Arms Act at Sector 40 police station.

Later in the evening after his condition improved, Vishal gave a statement to police that he had an argument with colleague Aman Jangra, a resident of Hisar, regarding the chair in the office on Tuesday when Aman had come to office despite his weekly off.

On Wednesday, after an argument again between them both angrily left the office. He alleged that when he was walking on the road, Aman came from behind and after an altercation, he took out a pistol and shot at him and fled from the spot.

“The accused has been identified and we are conducting raids to nab him. He will be arrested soon”, said Virender Vij, DCP, East.

