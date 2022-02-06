Time limit for services of social justice department fixed in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 5

The Haryana Government has notified various services, the time limit and the designated officers, first grievances redressal authority and second grievances redressal authority of Social Justice and Empowerment Department under the Haryana Right to Service Act.

As per the notification, the timeline for providing services of various schemes being run by the department, including Ladli Social Security Allowance Scheme, Old Age Samman Allowance (pension Scheme), Handicapped Pension, Haryana Pension to Widows and Destitute Women Scheme (widow pension), Financial Assistance to Destitute Children Scheme, Financial Assistance to Kashmiri Migrant Families Scheme, Financial Assistance to Non-School Going Disabled Children, Dwarf Allowance Scheme and Eunuch Allowance Scheme is 120 days.

District Social Welfare Officer of the district concerned will be the designated officer. Additional Deputy Commissioner of the district concerned will be the first grievance redressal authority and Deputy Commissioner of the district will be the second grievance redressal authority.

The time limit for National Family Benefit Scheme for BPL families and issuance of identity card to senior citizens is 90 days. The limit for giving services related to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Durghatna Sahyata Yojana is 60 days. The limit for inter-district migration of beneficiaries is 30 days. —