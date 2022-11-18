Time limit for ULB services notified

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 17

The state government has notified the time limit as regards public services provided by the Urban Local Bodies Department under the Right to Service Act, 2014.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the services related to town planning, improvement trust and rehabilitation schemes, regularised and notified colonies for all plot sizes (except institutional and commercial sites of 1,000 sq m or more) having no compoundable offence would be okayed within 20 days from the receipt of all required documents.

Similarly, the sanctioning of building plans in the original municipal limits for commercial/institutional uses for the sites measuring 1,000 sq m to 5,000 sq m will be done within 60 days from the receipt of complete documents.

Kaushal further said the sanctioning of building plans in the municipal limits for commercial/institutional uses for the sites measuring 5,000 sq m or above would be done within 60 days from the receipt of complete documents.