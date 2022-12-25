Time limit notified for 37 services of Transport Department

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 24

The state government has notified the time limit for 37 services to be provided to the citizens by the Transport Department under the Right to Service Act, 2014.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the learner’s driving licence (non-transport vehicles) would have to be made within seven days, while the issuance of permanent driving licence, duplicate driving licence and licence renewal would have to be ensured within 10 days.

He said the time limit for the registration of non-transport vehicles through dealers would be 10 days; duplicate vehicle registration certificate, seven days; registration of non-transport vehicle purchased from outside the state, 15 days; transfer of ownership of old vehicles purchased within the state, seven days; addition, continuance or cancellation of hypothecation, seven days; change of address (DL), 10 days; change of address (RC), seven days; conversion of vehicle (transport to non-transport), 10 days; transfer of ownership of non-transport vehicle purchased from outside the state, seven days.