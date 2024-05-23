Time to oust BJP, Pawar tells farmers in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 22

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP–SP) chief, Sharad Pawar in Karnal accused the BJP-led Union government of committing atrocities on farmers, labourers, youth and other sections of society and gave a call to oust the government. “This election is important for the farmers, youth, and downtrodden people of the country. It is the duty of all sections of society to bring about a change. We should focus on it and take measures to achieve it,” he said, addressing a gathering in support of party candidate, Maratha Virender Verma.

