Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio

Rohtak, July 23

The 11-point dip in the sex ratio at birth (SRB) in the last six months in Haryana despite the state government’s efforts to check female foeticide has disappointed the health authorities while experts claim that technology is being misused by racketeers for pre-natal sex determination.

The state recorded an SRB of 906 till June 30 this year as against 917 at the end of 2022.

“An ultrasound machine of the size of a cellphone is apparently being used by racketeers for conducting sex determination tests. The machine is connected with a probe via a wire, and when the probe is rotated over the abdomen of a pregnant woman, pictures akin to ultrasound images appear on the screen of the phone-sized machine,” said GL Singhal, a former drug controller who is associated with the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao programme. Singhal maintained that though the authenticity of such scanning machines was debatable, these convenient and cost-effective gadgets were being used by racketeers.

He said a Mahendragarh PNDT team had busted an inter-state racket in Rajasthan two years ago and recovered a cellphone, wireless probe and a jelly bottle used to perform sex determination tests. More cases have come to the fore.

Dr Amit Agarwal, Additional Principal Secretary to CM, said: “The half-yearly SRB figures indicate trends as the SRB computed on the basis of births registered in the entire year presents the true picture.” Agarwal maintained the PNDT teams had executed 60 successful raids this year.

