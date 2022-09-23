TMC leader says MLA Vivek Gupta to attend INLD rally on Sept 25

Kolkata, September 23
TMC MLA Vivek Gupta will represent the party at the Indian National Lok Dal’s rally in Haryana’s Fatehabad on September 25, a senior leader of the ruling party said on Friday.
A bevy of opposition leaders, including NCP’s Sharad Pawar, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray and DMK’s Kanimozhi, will be attending the INLD rally to mark the birth anniversary of former deputy prime minister and its founder Devi Lal.
“Our party leader and MLA Vivek Gupta will represent the party at the rally on September 25. Gupta is an important leader of TMC’s Hindi cell,” a senior Trinamool Congress leader, who did not wish to be named, said.
Gupta is also a former TMC Rajya Sabha MP.
Asked why party supremo Banerjee won’t be attending the rally, the TMC leader said, “She will be busy with Durga Puja arrangements across the state.”
JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi had recently said RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury and BJP leader Birender Singh have also given their consent to attend the public meeting.
