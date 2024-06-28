To address shortage, Haryana to appoint faculty on contract in medical colleges

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 27

The Haryana Government has introduced the ‘Appointment of Contractual Faculty Members in Government Medical, Dental, and Nursing Colleges Policy 2023’ to enhance healthcare education and services in the state. The policy aims to expand healthcare education as the state is opening new medical colleges, thereby strengthening the state’s educational infrastructure.

The state Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh, today accorded approval to this policy. It addresses the immediate shortage of qualified faculty members in these institutions while ensuring compliance with staffing norms set by Central regulatory authorities such as the National Medical Commission (NMC), Dental Council of India (DCI), and Indian Nursing Council (INC).

The reservation policy — both vertical and horizontal — applicable from time to time for direct recruitment, will be followed in these contractual recruitment.

This policy initiative by the Department of Medical Education & Research (MER) not only aims to ensure the seamless delivery of high-quality medical education and healthcare services but also to ensure availability of required number of teachers-doctors/nurses and other faculty members in government medical dental and nursing colleges.

It is imperative to mention that the current recruitment process through ‘Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) though undeniably thorough and designed to uphold high standards and fairness is time consuming, said a government spokesperson.

As per the policy, recruitment will be done on the post of assistant professor, associate professor, and professor. Similarly, for the nursing colleges, the recruitment will be done on the post of principal-cum-professor, vice- principal-cum-professor, associate professor, assistant professor, and tutor. The appointment would be for two years initially, extendable by another two years or till the regular appointments are made, whichever is earlier. The maximum age limit for teaching faculty would be up to 70 years.

Daily allowance for police personnel

The Cabinet also accorded approval to extend the daily allowance for all police personnel, irrespective of their place of posting, up to 20 days in a month.

HSIIDC gets approval to borrow Rs 200 cr

The Cabinet also approved the borrowing of Rs 200 crore by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) to meet the day-to-day expenses towards the acquisition of land, infrastructure development, payment of enhanced compensation to the ex-land owners and to pay high-cost debts.

