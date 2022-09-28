To boost infra, committees to be formed in Haryana's govt schools

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 27

The Directorate of School Education in an order has allowed the constitution of the school building construction committees (SBCC), which will be empowered to carry out development works up to Rs 25 lakh in government schools.

The order read that a five-member SBCC, which had to be a sub-committee of the School Management Committee (SMC), would be constituted in every school of the state. The vice-president of the SMC would be the president of the SBCC, the order mentioned.

The order further read that these committees could undertake development works such as construction of new rooms, repair and construction of toilets, availability of water supply, minor repair and maintenance, boundary wall, school access and earth filling.

An official in the department said several maintenance and repair-related works remain pending for long at government schools. The SMC and school heads had to visit the district-level of the department concerned even for these minor works. “It consumes a lot of time and energy. Now with this decision, the schools have to send their demands to the headquarters and the funds will be allotted for the work to be done through the SBCC,” he said.

To keep a vigil over the functioning of the SBCCs, monitoring committees will be constituted at the cluster, block, and district levels.

Earlier, a committee, which was chaired by the Additional Deputy Commissioner and consisted of senior district officials, was responsible for these works.

District Education Officer (DEO) Sudhir Kalra said, “In every district, one model block has been selected to start the project. Shahzadpur has been selected in the district. The demands of the schools in the block will be sent to the state headquarters by the DEO office after getting them consolidated at the block-level.”

He said that the decision of the directorate would provide a boost to development works in government schools.

