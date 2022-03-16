To boost water supply, Faridabad to get 12 new Ranneywells

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 15

The newly set up Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) has announced a plan to augment water supply in the city by setting up 12 new Ranneywells near the Yamuna river bed in the district. The project will cost Rs 180 crore.

About Ranneywell It is a type of radial well constructed into sand or gravel below the surface level of a river. Here wells have been constructed in the bed of the Yamuna to draw water and supply to the tubewells or boosting stations where water is treated and supplied further to residents through a supply network. To replace traditional tubewell network The new Ranneywells of 120 MLD capacity, which are expected to come up within two years, will not only augment the supply, but also replace the traditional tubewell network.

“Though the city is getting around 325 MLD (millions of liter per day or mega liters) supply from the 22 Ranneywells and 1,700 tubewells operational already, it is still short of the demand of the city which has a population of over 26 lakhs,” claim sources in the Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF). While each of the well was supplying 10 MLD of water daily, the supply from a large number of tubewells operated by the civic body have depleted as these have dried over the years. “The water supply crisis is witnessed in many residential areas here during summers, making residents resort to water supply through private tankers or suppliers,” claimed an official of the MCF. He said, as part of the long-term measure, the Ranneywell project was launched about 10 years ago at a cost of Rs 500 crore. The Ranneywells has now been handed over to the FMDA, which will monitor supply from the originating point to the underground tanks of the MCF. “The new Ranneywells of 120 MLD capacity, which are expected to come up within two years, will not only augment the supply, but also replace the traditional tubewell network”, said a senior official of the FMDA.