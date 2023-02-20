To check paper leak, board question papers to now have QR code

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, February 19

In a bid to ensure that no question papers of the board examination is leaked, the Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH), Bhiwani, has made the question papers leak proof by adding a QR code feature to it. A QR code along with a unique serial number will be printed on question papers. Some other hidden features have also been added to stop the practice of paper leakage.

As per the authorities, the new features will help them in catching the person who leaks it. If someone tries to leak the question paper from the examination centre, the person would be caught immediately.

In the recent past, several cases of paper leak have been reported, due to which the department had to cancel the paper and students had to prepare again. This led to wasting of time and money of both department and the students.

“To check the leakage of question papers from the examination centres, we have added foolproof features in the question papers from this year. The question papers will have QR code and a unique number will be displayed on each page of the question paper at three places in the vertical column. If someone attempts to leak the paper, we will get the information and the person will be caught,” said Dr Ved Parkash Yadav, Chairman, BSEH. “There are some other hidden features in the question paper, which will also check the cases of paper leak,” he added.

These new features will not only save the time and money of the department, but also save the efforts of the students who have to prepare again after a paper is leaked, the Chairman said.

Class X board exams will commence on February 27 and conclude on March 25, while Class XII board exams will also start on February 27 and conclude on March 28. All exams will be held between 12.30 pm and 3.30 pm, said Dr Yadav.