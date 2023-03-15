To check waterlogging in monsoon, flood control office to be set up soon

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 14

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) at a meeting held today announced that a flood control office will be set up to ensure minimum waterlogging during monsoon this year. This time, the GMDA has started preparing for the rainy season months in-advance.

The office will be entrusted to provide adequate flood control arrangement across the city. It will work towards deployment of manpower and machineries for draining water, installation of pump sets, repair and upgrade of damaged machinery, and creation of ponds.

The proposal to establish a 66 KV substation to supply power at the Chandu Budhera Water Treatment Plant (WTP) was also approved at the meeting. GMDA CEO Sudhir Rajpal said, “The project will cater to the electricity requirements of the upcoming Units IV, V and VI at the WTP.”

The proposal to repair the 2.1-Km long master sewer line along the MG Road from Sikanderpur metro station to Iffco Chowk with cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) technology was also approved. Additionally, to resolve the issue of leakage of raw sewage under railway line, the repair of the 120-metre pipeline between 30 MLD main pumping station and sewage treatment plant, Dhanwapur, with CIPP technology will also be undertaken by GMDA. The authority shall also improve the footpaths at dividing roads of Sector 51/57 and 49/50.