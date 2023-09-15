 To counter waterlogging, work on 4th drain in Gurugram begins : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • To counter waterlogging, work on 4th drain in Gurugram begins

To counter waterlogging, work on 4th drain in Gurugram begins

To counter waterlogging, work on 4th drain in Gurugram begins

The L4 drain is being constructed in Gurugram. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 14

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has initiated the construction of the fourth mega stormwater drain to end the waterlogging woes in the city, especially on its highways.

Will reduce burden on badshahpur drain

  • The construction of master drain along Southern Peripheral Road from Vatika Chowk on Sohna Road to NH8 is on.
  • It will be 5.2-km long, along Sectors 69, 70, 75 and 75A.
  • It will enhance the drainage network in Sectors 68-80.
  • It will reduce burden on the Badshahpur drain.

The drain, to be known as L4, will be built along Southern Peripheral Road from Vatika Chowk on Sohna Road to NH-8 for Rs 105 crore and will be ready by October 2024.

The 5.2-km long reinforced cement concrete (RCC) box drain will be constructed along Sectors 69, 70, 75 and 75A and will cater to the rainwater discharge from Sectors 68-80 during the monsoon, thereby strengthening the drainage network in these sectors. It will also ease the pressure on the Badshahpur drain and curb the overflow of stormwater during heavy rainfall.

At present, there are three drains which carry the city’s stormwater to the Najafgarh drain — Leg-1 drain (Sikanderpur via Palam Vihar to Najafgarh); Leg-2 drain (Sector 42 via Huda City Centre to Najafgarh); and Leg-3 drain, also called the Badshahpur drain (Ghata village via Vatika Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Sector 99 to Najafgarh drain).

The drain under construction will function as Leg-4 drain of Gurugram city. Its design has been approved by IIT-Roorkee.

“The construction work on Leg-4 drain is in progress to improve the drainage network and curb any waterlogging concerns in Sectors 68-80 during heavy monsoon. It will offer respite to the residents in these sectors,” said Parikh Garg, Executive Engineer, GMDA.

According to GMDA Commissioner PC Meena, Gurugram saw double runoff of rainwater during the monsoon, leaving the highways, especially NH-8, waterlogged as the Badshahpur drain, which could initially handle the load, failed.

“The Badshahpur drain is the most critical of the three, carrying runoff from over 24,000 hectares, of which 12,500 hectares are urban area and 11,600 hectares include the Aravallis and agricultural areas. This new drain between Vatika Chowk and NH-8 will help reduce the pressure on the Badshahpur drain. It will carry rainwater from Sectors 68-80 and also help reduce waterlogging in the rest of the city,” said Meena.

#Gurugram

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

2
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali, was to visit family on his birthday next month

3
Patiala

Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death

4
Diaspora

Teenager Sikh student ‘kicked, punched, pepper-sprayed’ on bus in Canada

5
Punjab

3 former Punjab police officers get life term in 31-year-old fake encounter case

6
J & K

Anantnag encounter: Two militants trapped day after Commanding Officer, Major, DSP killed

7
India

Opposition bloc INDIA announces boycott of shows of 14 TV anchors, BJP compares this with Emergency

8
J & K

Local Uzair Khan among 2 LeT militants involved in killing of Army officers, DSP in Kashmir: Police

9
J & K

Martyred J-K Police officer's father overcomes grief to salute his son

10
India

India calls for action after video shows US cop laughing over Andhra Pradesh student's death

Don't Miss

View All
Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Top News

INDIA out to destroy Sanatan, push us back into slavery: PM

INDIA out to destroy Sanatan, push us back into slavery: PM Modi

Opposition bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

Opposition’s INDIA bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

More troops at encounter site in J&K, search intensifies

More troops at encounter site in J&K, search intensifies

Candlelight marches for soldiers in militancy hub

Candlelight marches for soldiers in militancy hub Baramulla district

SC amicus curiae supports banning convicted politicians from elections

Supreme Court amicus curiae supports banning convicted politicians from elections


Cities

View All

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

AAP Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh questions own party govt over ‘School of Eminence’

'Unique ID' for industrialists in Punjab border districts

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police

School office set afire by miscreants in Tarn Taran

Finally, heritage committee okays PU-PGI underpass

Finally, heritage committee okays PU-PGI underpass

Chandigarh Administration can take decision on share-wise property

Get passport application processed on doorstep

Admn convinces GMCH JRs, strike called off

Fake encounter: 3 former Punjab Police officers get life term for killing three

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Lovely takes over as chief of Delhi Congress

Nominations close for DU students’ union poll

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Residents tell DC to keep railway crossing open during Sodal Mela

Commission tells Improvement Trust to pay Rs 1.26 cr to five allottees

BSP appoints halqa in-charges for 10 Lok Sabha seats

Jalandhar: Detention of employees’ union leaders ahead of Sarkar Sanatkar Milni condemned

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Man attacked over old enmity

Rs 9.14 cr collected against 1.47L traffic challans in eight months

Industrialist couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife missing

Four months on, Ludhiana man held for woman’s murder

PRTC contract staff stage protest, commuters harried

PRTC contract staff stage protest, commuters harried

Light shed on Sanskrit as communication medium

PLW runner books Asian Games berth

Couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife yet to be traced

Students of nursing , cops clash at varsity