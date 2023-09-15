To counter waterlogging, work on 4th drain in Gurugram begins

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 14

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has initiated the construction of the fourth mega stormwater drain to end the waterlogging woes in the city, especially on its highways.

Will reduce burden on badshahpur drain The construction of master drain along Southern Peripheral Road from Vatika Chowk on Sohna Road to NH8 is on.

It will be 5.2-km long, along Sectors 69, 70, 75 and 75A.

It will enhance the drainage network in Sectors 68-80.

It will reduce burden on the Badshahpur drain.

The drain, to be known as L4, will be built along Southern Peripheral Road from Vatika Chowk on Sohna Road to NH-8 for Rs 105 crore and will be ready by October 2024.

The 5.2-km long reinforced cement concrete (RCC) box drain will be constructed along Sectors 69, 70, 75 and 75A and will cater to the rainwater discharge from Sectors 68-80 during the monsoon, thereby strengthening the drainage network in these sectors. It will also ease the pressure on the Badshahpur drain and curb the overflow of stormwater during heavy rainfall.

At present, there are three drains which carry the city’s stormwater to the Najafgarh drain — Leg-1 drain (Sikanderpur via Palam Vihar to Najafgarh); Leg-2 drain (Sector 42 via Huda City Centre to Najafgarh); and Leg-3 drain, also called the Badshahpur drain (Ghata village via Vatika Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Sector 99 to Najafgarh drain).

The drain under construction will function as Leg-4 drain of Gurugram city. Its design has been approved by IIT-Roorkee.

“The construction work on Leg-4 drain is in progress to improve the drainage network and curb any waterlogging concerns in Sectors 68-80 during heavy monsoon. It will offer respite to the residents in these sectors,” said Parikh Garg, Executive Engineer, GMDA.

According to GMDA Commissioner PC Meena, Gurugram saw double runoff of rainwater during the monsoon, leaving the highways, especially NH-8, waterlogged as the Badshahpur drain, which could initially handle the load, failed.

“The Badshahpur drain is the most critical of the three, carrying runoff from over 24,000 hectares, of which 12,500 hectares are urban area and 11,600 hectares include the Aravallis and agricultural areas. This new drain between Vatika Chowk and NH-8 will help reduce the pressure on the Badshahpur drain. It will carry rainwater from Sectors 68-80 and also help reduce waterlogging in the rest of the city,” said Meena.

#Gurugram