To curb cybercrime, all SIM card sellers in Nuh under scanner

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, June 20

To crack down on the booming cybercrime in Mewat, the local police have decided to put users with numerous subscriber identity modules (SIMs) and all SIM sellers under real-time surveillance.

Nuh district falling in Mewat region has emerged as one of the biggest hubs for illegal SIMs and now, the Department of Telecommunications, along with the local police and telecom companies, has decided to check these. Among various decisions taken at the meeting today that was attended by representatives of all major mobile networks, data about their SIM sale points was sought. Nuh has around 3,000 SIM sellers.

“The easy availability of illegal SIMs is the biggest force behind cybercrime. On fake documents, it is easy to get not just one, but even 50 to 100 SIMs. There is no check on the sellers as they keep moving,” said Nuh SP Varun Singla. The police have also recommended double verification of digital-KYC done with documents other than Aadhaar. Since January 1, 2022, the cybercrime cell has blocked 5 lakh SIM cards that were in use in Mewat region to commit cyber fraud across the country.