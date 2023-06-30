To curb pollution in NCR, diesel generators banned from Oct 1

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, June 29

Calling uncontrolled use of diesel generator (DG) a major contributing factor for the deterioration of air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has ordered a ban on diesel generators from October 1. The ban shall apply to all sectors in the NCR, including industrial, commercial, residential and office establishments.

The Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) and industrial associations across the NCR have demanded a subsidy or incentives to switch to greener mode owing to high costs. Converting a DG set to dual-fuel mode (70 per cent gas, 30 per cent diesel) costs between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, besides maintenance charges and other costs. Retrofitting DGs with emission control devices (EDCs) costs much the same.

Go for retro-fitment of dual-fuel kits Retro-fitment of dual-fuel kits or emission control devices, wherever warranted as per the revised schedule, must be completed by September 30, failing which the generators shall not be permitted in the entire NCR, including for use in essential services. —Order of Commission for Air Quality Management

It its latest order, addressed to the authorities concerned, including pollution control boards of the NCR districts of Haryana, UP and Delhi, the commission has asked them to meet the deadline and ensure that all DG sets are equipped with either retrofitted ECDs or dual-fuel kits of natural gas and diesel, failing which they will not be allowed to operate even in emergency services.

“Retro-fitment of dual-fuel kits or ECDs, wherever warranted as per the revised schedule, must be targeted to be completed latest by September 30, failing which the DGs shall not be permitted under any circumstances in the entire NCR, including for use in essential services, etc,” read the order issued by the authority yesterday.

Highlighting the imposition of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) every winter, it said while generally banning the use of DG sets in the NCR during the restrictions under GRAP, it allowed their usage in emergency services like elevators, escalators and healthcare facilities, but it was now time to switch to green options.

“The above-noted dispensation/relaxation towards limited use of DG sets was to avoid disruption to emergent services in the backdrop of limited certified technologies/devices being available towards abatement of high levels of air pollution from such DG sets. Over the period, through detailed technical deliberations and consultations with the stakeholders concerned, the commission evolved the means for substantial emission reduction from the use of DG sets through transition of existing DG sets to a dual-fuel mode (gas plus diesel) and retro-fitment of ECDs to substantially lower the PM levels, etc. The commission since issued various directions from time to time in this regard. Conversion to dual-fuel mode and/or retro-fitment of ECDs is essential,” the order read.