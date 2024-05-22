To cut poll expenses, candidates take to micro-campaigning in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 21

Political parties have taken to micro-campaigning in the Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency and are preferring to reach out to the electorate via small meetings, instead of large rallies that are costlier and warrant the presence of star campaigners or national leaders.

A majority of candidates and parties have resorted to holding small meetings to expand their reach. The practice has come handy not only in doing away with the gap between the leaders and the masses, but also in curtailing election expenses.

“More than 80 per cent of the constituency has been covered by holding up to 12 meetings daily over the past three weeks,” said an activist associated with a candidate. Though many meetings see more than expected attendance, holding a state-level meeting requires a bigger effort and more funds.

This modus operandi has been described as useful by supporters of both Congress and the BJP.

Former MLA Yogesh Sharma said the approach had been beneficial in curtailing the expenses as the meetings were being organised by local leaders on their own. He said the micro approach was enabling candidates to cover larger areas and approach more people.

Narender Sirohi, a resident, said many voters tend to keep away from elections if the candidates fail to reach out to them with a sense of proximity. He said smaller meetings gave a chance of direct interaction with candidates, as many residents did not prefer to attend larger rallies due to problems associated with such events.

“I will feel obliged if a candidate comes to my locality and interacts with me or my family members on key issues,” said Sumer Khatri, a resident of sector 85. “Such a campaign increases the reach of the candidate and also helps them win over the support of leaders or workers who had been feeling ignored,” said Sunil Bisla, a political activist.

